Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui tutti gli utenti Android devono prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo di rubare loro dati sensibili come i codici di accesso bancario o le password.

Questo tipo di software si diffonde sfruttando come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime le quali però una volta installate assumono il controllo del device iniziando a copiare tutti i dati presenti in memoria per poi inviarli al proprio creatore tramite la connessione internet del dispositivo.

App malware che non dovete installare nello smartphone