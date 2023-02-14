Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui dovete prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software pullulano nel web e cercano ovviamente di infettare il maggior numero di vittime possibile, l’obbiettivo è molto semplice, riuscire a penetrare negli smartphone per potersi appropriare di tutti i dati sensibili della vittima.

Queste app all’inizio si mostrano come dei software standard di utility come QRCode scanner o simili, solo che, una volta installate, assumono il controllo del device iniziano a copiare tutti i dati presenti in memoria per poi inviarli al proprio creatore tramite connessione a internet, il quale poi analizzerà il bottino con comodo in un secondo momento.

App malware da non installare