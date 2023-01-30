Come riportato da Laptop Mag, sono state trovate 203 app dannose per iOS e Android, scoperte per la prima volta dal Ministero dell’Economia e della Società Digitale (DES) della Thailandia e dal National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) del Regno Unito. DES ha deciso di informare il pubblico di queste app sulla sua pagina Facebook dopo che sono state scoperte a rubare informazioni personali, prosciugare i conti bancari degli utenti, assumere il controllo remoto di smartphone infetti e essere utilizzate per commettere furti di identità.

Le app in questione coprono un’ampia varietà di categorie, dalle app di chat ai filtri fotografici, alle tastiere personalizzate e ai convertitori PDF. Tuttavia, l’unica cosa che condividono tutti è il fatto che contengono malware ed eseguono altre azioni dannose una volta installate sullo smartphone.

Per questo motivo, dovresti rimuovere una qualsiasi di queste app se sono installate sul tuo smartphone Android o iPhone.

Per risparmiarti la fatica di dover passare attraverso il post di Facebook di DES, abbiamo compilato l’elenco completo di queste 203 app dannose. Se vedi che qualcuna è installata sul tuo smartphone o tablet, ti consigliamo vivamente di rimuoverla immediatamente.

Ecco la lista delle app