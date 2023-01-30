Come riportato da Laptop Mag, sono state trovate 203 app dannose per iOS e Android, scoperte per la prima volta dal Ministero dell’Economia e della Società Digitale (DES) della Thailandia e dal National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) del Regno Unito. DES ha deciso di informare il pubblico di queste app sulla sua pagina Facebook dopo che sono state scoperte a rubare informazioni personali, prosciugare i conti bancari degli utenti, assumere il controllo remoto di smartphone infetti e essere utilizzate per commettere furti di identità.
Le app in questione coprono un’ampia varietà di categorie, dalle app di chat ai filtri fotografici, alle tastiere personalizzate e ai convertitori PDF. Tuttavia, l’unica cosa che condividono tutti è il fatto che contengono malware ed eseguono altre azioni dannose una volta installate sullo smartphone.
Per questo motivo, dovresti rimuovere una qualsiasi di queste app se sono installate sul tuo smartphone Android o iPhone.
Per risparmiarti la fatica di dover passare attraverso il post di Facebook di DES, abbiamo compilato l’elenco completo di queste 203 app dannose. Se vedi che qualcuna è installata sul tuo smartphone o tablet, ti consigliamo vivamente di rimuoverla immediatamente.
Ecco la lista delle app
- 4K Pro Camera
- 4K Wallpapers Auto Changer
- Advanced SMS
- aipic – Magic Photo Editor
- All Good PDF Scanner
- All Language Translate
- All Photo Translator
- Art Filters
- Astro + Horoscope & Astrology
- Astroline: The Daily Horoscope
- Auto Sticker Maker Studio
- Avatar Maker Character Creator
- Baby Sticker- Track Milestones
- Bass Booster Volume Power Amp
- Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper
- Battery Charging Animations Bubble -Effects
- Beat.ly Music Video Maker
- Beat maker pro
- Beauty Filter
- Blood Pressure Checker
- Blood Pressure Diary
- Blue Scanner
- Blur Image
- Caller Theme
- CallMe Phone Themes
- Call Skins
- Camera Translator
- Care Message
- Cartoons Me
- Cashe Cleaner
- Chat Online
- Chat SMS
- Chat Text SMS
- Classic Emoji Keyboard
- Classic Game Messenger
- Coco camera v1.1
- Come Messages
- Contact Background
- Cool Keyboard
- Cool Messages
- Creative 3D Launcher
- Creative Emoji Keyboard
- Custom Themed Keyboard
- Cut, Paste
- Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect
- Dazzle – Insta stories editor
- Dazzling Keyboard
- Design Maker
- Desire Translate
- Direct Messenger
- Dizzi
- DJ it!
- Drink Water
- Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games
- Easy PDF Scanner
- edjing Mix
- edjing Pro
- EmojiOne Keyboard
- Emoji Theme Keyboard
- Equalizer+ HD music player
- Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster App
- Facelab
- FaceMe
- Facetory: Face Yoga & Exercise
- Fancy Charging
- Fancy SMS
- Flashlight Flash Alert On Call
- FLMX
- Fonts Emoji Keyboard
- Frame
- Frames
- Freeglow Camera 1.0.0
- Funny Caller
- Funny Camera
- Funny Emoji Message
- Funny Keyboard
- Funny Wallpapers – Live Scree
- Gif Emoji Keyboard
- Girl Games: Unicorn Slime
- Guitar Play – Games & Songs
- Guitar – real games & lessons
- Guitar Tuner – Ukulele & Bass
- Halloween Coloring
- Handset – Second Phone Number
- Heart Emoji Stickers
- Highlight Story Cover Maker!
- Hi Text SMS
- Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader
- Hub – Story Templates Maker
- Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF
- Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone
- iCons – Icon Changer App +
- iMessager
- Impresso
- Instant Messenger
- iWidget Pro
- Jambl: DJ Band & Beat Maker
- Jigsaw Puzzle
- Karaoke Songs
- Life Palmistry
- Lift: Story Maker
- Light Messages
- Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme
- Loop Maker Pro
- Lucky Life
- MagicFX – Magic Video Effects
- Magic Photo Editor
- Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game
- Memory Silent Camera
- Menu Maker!
- Meticulous Scanner
- Metronome Pro – Beat & Tempo
- Metronome – Tap Tempo & Rhythm
- Mini PDF Scanner
- Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
- Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker
- Music Zen – Relaxing Sounds
- MyCall – Call Personalization
- Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology
- Neon Theme Keyboar
- NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers
- Notes – reminders and lists
- Now QRcode Scan
- One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator
- Painting Photo Editor
- Paper Doc Scanner
- Part Message
- Password Manager
- Path – Horoscope & Astrology
- PDF Scanner: Document Scan
- Personal Message
- Photo Collage
- Photo Editor & Background Eraser
- Photo Editor – Filters Effects
- Photo & Exif Editor
- Photo Filters & Effects
- Photoly Remove Object & Editor
- Photo To Sketch
- Piano Crush
- Piano
- Pista
- Pixomatic
- Poco Launcher
- Premium SMS
- Presets for Lightroom
- Private Game Messages
- Private MessengerPrivate SMS
- Professional Messenger
- Quick Talk Message
- Razer Keyboard & Theme
- RECOLLECT
- Retouch & Cutout
- Rich Theme Message
- Ringtones HD
- ScanGuru
- Scanner App
- Send SMS
- Simple Note Scanner
- SlidePic
- Slimy
- Smart Messages
- Smart SMS Messages
- Smart TV remote
- Smile Emoji
- Social Message
- SpeedPro Slow speed video edit
- Stickerfy: Sticker Maker
- Sticker Maker
- Stickers & GIF
- Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds
- Style Message
- Style Photo Collage
- Super Hero-Effect
- Sweet Pics – Baby Photo Edito
- Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus
- Tangram App Lock
- TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress
- Text Emoji SMS
- Text SMS
- Themes Chat Messenger
- Themes Photo Keyboard
- Timestamp Camera
- ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor
- Translate Camera – Speak On
- Translator Guru: Voice & Text
- UltraFX – Effect Video Maker
- Unicc QR Scanner
- Unique Keyboard
- Universal PDF Scanner
- Vanilla Snap Camera
- Video Puzzles – Magic Puzzle
- Ringtones HD ∙ Ringtone Maker
- VOCHI Video Effects Editor
- Volume Booster Hearing Aid
- Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer
- Water Reminder
- WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games
- Widget PLUS+ – Photo & Weather
- Wow Beauty Camera
- Wow Translator
- Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced
- YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect