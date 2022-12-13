Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente con smartphone Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di infettare il maggior numero di vittime possibile nel tentativo di sottrarre loro dati sensibili come i codici di accesso bancario alle password.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banali applicazioni camuffate come legittime le quali però una volta installate sullo smartphone ne assumono il controllo iniziando a copiare tutti i dati per poi inviarli al proprio creatore tramite internet.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore da seguire è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate come il play store di Google, all’interno del quale sono condotti controlli periodici.

App malware che non dovete installare nel vostro device