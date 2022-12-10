Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile ogni giorno, l’obiettivo è ovviamente quello di impadronirsi di dati salvati in memoria da poter sfruttare al proprio vantaggio in un secondo momento.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime le quali però una volta installata nel vostro device ne assumono il controllo iniziando a copiare tutto ciò che è salvato in memoria per poi inviarlo al proprio creatore.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore da seguire è molto semplice, scaricate applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate, un esempio è il Google play store.

App malware svuota conto corrente