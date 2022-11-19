Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza dubbi dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti circolano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile per accaparrarsi i loro dati importanti da usare a proprio vantaggio.

Per distribuirsi a diffondersi questi software sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni che sembrano a prima vista legittime, solo che una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a copiare tutti i dati salvati in memoria invitandoli poi tramite internet al proprio creatore.

Onde evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore da seguire è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate come il play store di Google, attualmente fonte più sicura possibile.

App malware che non dovete installare