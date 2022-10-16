Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza il minimo dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti circolano nel web e cercano di infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi possibile nel tentativo di sottrarre loro dati sensibili presenti in memoria per poi usarli a proprio vantaggio.

Questa tipologia di software in realtà, per distribuirsi sfrutta delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime (lettori QR, app di utilità), le quali però una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a rubare tutti i dati di vitale importanza per l’utente come passwords o codici di sicurezza bancari, refurtiva che verrà poi inviata a chi ha scritto il malware.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problematica, il consiglio migliore da seguire è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo da fonti certificate come il Play Store.

App malware che non dovete installare