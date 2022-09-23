Importante andare delle prestazioni giorno e costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti circolano nel web e cercano di infettare il maggior numero di vittime possibile nel tentativo di appropriarsi dei loro dati sensibili da poter sfruttare poi a proprio vantaggio.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo per poi iniziare a rubare tutti i dati in esso salvati.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore che potete seguire è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo da fonti certificate e dunque di evitare il web comune, oppure quando scaricate dal play store assicuratevi di leggere prima le recensioni in modo da sfruttare l’esperienza altrui per regolarvi meglio sulla sicurezza dell’applicazione.

App malware da non scaricare