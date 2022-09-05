netflix

Netflix sta per rimuovere un’ampia selezione di film e programmi TV dal suo servizio. Ogni mese, numerosi titoli vengono rimossi dalla piattaforma perché le licenze di visione scadono.

Ciò significa che, se qualcosa è nella tua watchlist, svanirà fino a quando non verrà aggiunta di nuovo.

Netflix non pubblicizza i titoli che rimuoverà, e  gli utenti verranno avvisati dell’imminente rimozione di qualcosa solo se gli capita di selezionare il titolo in questione.

Con l’aiuto del team di What’s on Netflix, abbiamo compilato l’elenco completo e puoi trovare la compilation di tutti gli show migliori che veranno aggiunti questo mese.

Show che stanno arrivando

  • Alive
  • All at SeaAnaconda
  • Angels & Demons
  • ArmoredBethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
  • The Bang Bang Club
  • Blow
  • The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas
  • Carbon
  • Cemetary Junction
  • Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu
  • Chicago Fire season one to four
  • Chicago Med season one to four
  • The Conjuring
  • Cujo
  • Deliver Us from Evil
  • The Distinguished Citizen
  • The Dream Catchers
  • Elena
  • The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
  • The Equalizer (2014)
  • Exit Wounds
  • Gone Girl
  • The Guardian Brothers
  • The Guns of Navarone
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Heidi season one
  • Her
  • Homefront
  • The Hustle
  • In Time
  • Insidious: Chapter 3
  • The Internship
  • The Iron Giant
  • Just Go With It
  • Justice in the City
  • Khoon Khoon
  • The Last Shaman
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • The Legend of Hercules
  • The Lost Brother
  • Love and Shukla
  • Manoranjan
  • Monte Carlo
  • Mujrim
  • My Summer Prince
  • The Notebook
  • Old School
  • Olmo & the Seagul
  • Once Upon a Time in AmericaRocco
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Set Up
  • The Smurfs 2
  • Snatch
  • Sohni Mahiwai
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Space Dandy season one and two
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • Sudden
  • That’s My Boy
  • They’ve Gotta Have Us
  • Three Days of the Condor
  • Todo Sobre El Asado
  • War Dogs
  • Zodiac
