Il mese di settembre è appena arrivato ma, nonostante questo, il colosso dello streaming Netflix ha deciso di anticipare i tempi. Nel corso delle ultime ore, infatti, l’azienda ha comunicato ufficialmente tutti i nuovi titoli (che comprenderanno come sempre sia film sia serie tv) che arriveranno sulla piattaforma fino a Natale.
Il noto colosso dello streaming Netflix ha deciso di svelare in anticipo tutti i nuovi titoli che arriveranno ufficialmente sul catalogo fino addirittura a Natale. Ci saranno come sempre titoli di alta qualità, comprendenti sia film sia serie tv.
- Vicini per forza | 1 settembre
- Love in the Villa | 1 settembre
- The Anthrax Attacks: l’indagine sul killer dell’antrace | 8 settembre
- End of the Road | 9 settembre
- Ely + Bea | 16 settembre
- Ely + Bea: Ballerine a tutti i costi | 16 settembre
- Ely + Bea: Il fantasma della scuola | 16 settembre
- Drifting Home | 16 settembre
- Do Revenge | 16 settembre
- Lou | 23 settembre
- A Jazzman’s Blues | 23 settembre
- Athena | 23 settembre
- Blonde | 28 settembre
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone | 5 ottobre
- Luckiest Girl Alive | 7 ottobre
- The Redeem Team | 7 ottobre
- The Curse Of Bridge Hollow | 14 ottobre
- L’accademia del bene e del male | 19 ottobre
- Descendant | 21 ottobre
- The Good Nurse | 26 ottobre
- All Quiet on the Western Front | 28 ottobre
- Wendell & Wild | 28 ottobre
- Enola Holmes 2 | 4 novembre
- Falling For Christmas | 10 novembre
- Is That Black Enough For You?!? | 11 novembre
- Capturing The Killer Nurse | 11 novembre
- In Her Hands | 16 novembre
- Christmas With You | 17 novembre
- Slumberland – Nel mondo dei Sogni | 18 novembre
- The Swimmers | 23 novembre
- The Noel Diary | 24 novembre
- My Father’s Dragon
- Monica, O My Darling |
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol | 2 dicembre
- Pinocchio | 9 dicembre
- The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari | 16 dicembre
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths | 16 dicembre
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 | 20 dicembre
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | 23 dicembre
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical | 25 dicembre
- White Noise | 30 dicembre
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- The Wonder