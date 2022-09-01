 

Il mese di settembre è appena arrivato ma, nonostante questo, il colosso dello streaming Netflix ha deciso di anticipare i tempi. Nel corso delle ultime ore, infatti, l’azienda ha comunicato ufficialmente tutti i nuovi titoli (che comprenderanno come sempre sia film sia serie tv) che arriveranno sulla piattaforma fino a Natale.

 

 

Netflix annuncia ufficialmente tutti i titoli che arriveranno fino a Natale

Il noto colosso dello streaming Netflix ha deciso di svelare in anticipo tutti i nuovi titoli che arriveranno ufficialmente sul catalogo fino addirittura a Natale. Ci saranno come sempre titoli di alta qualità, comprendenti sia film sia serie tv.

  • Vicini per forza | 1 settembre
  • Love in the Villa | 1 settembre
  • The Anthrax Attacks: l’indagine sul killer dell’antrace | 8 settembre
  • End of the Road | 9 settembre
  • Ely + Bea | 16 settembre
  • Ely + Bea: Ballerine a tutti i costi | 16 settembre
  • Ely + Bea: Il fantasma della scuola | 16 settembre
  • Drifting Home | 16 settembre
  • Do Revenge | 16 settembre

  • Lou | 23 settembre
  • A Jazzman’s Blues | 23 settembre
  • Athena | 23 settembre
  • Blonde | 28 settembre
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone | 5 ottobre
  • Luckiest Girl Alive | 7 ottobre
  • The Redeem Team | 7 ottobre
  • The Curse Of Bridge Hollow | 14 ottobre
  • L’accademia del bene e del male | 19 ottobre
  • Descendant | 21 ottobre
  • The Good Nurse | 26 ottobre
  • All Quiet on the Western Front | 28 ottobre
  • Wendell & Wild | 28 ottobre

  • Enola Holmes 2 | 4 novembre
  • Falling For Christmas | 10 novembre
  • Is That Black Enough For You?!? | 11 novembre
  • Capturing The Killer Nurse | 11 novembre
  • In Her Hands | 16 novembre
  • Christmas With You | 17 novembre
  • Slumberland – Nel mondo dei Sogni | 18 novembre
  • The Swimmers | 23 novembre
  • The Noel Diary | 24 novembre
  • My Father’s Dragon
  • Monica, O My Darling |
  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol | 2 dicembre

  • Pinocchio | 9 dicembre
  • The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari | 16 dicembre
  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths | 16 dicembre
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 | 20 dicembre
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | 23 dicembre
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical | 25 dicembre
  • White Noise | 30 dicembre
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover
  • The Wonder
