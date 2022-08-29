Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwars, i piccoli software dannosi infatti fu l’umano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obiettivo è molto semplice ovvero riuscire ad accaparrarsi dati sensibili da poter sfruttare a proprio vantaggio.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime implicazioni spacciate come legittime, le quali una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo per poi iniziare a copiare tutti i dati salvati in memoria e inviarli poi al proprio creatore.

Il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo da fonti certificate come il play store di Google, all’interno del quale controlli periodici abbattono fortemente il rischio di installare un malware.

App malware che non bisogna installare