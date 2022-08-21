Sono nei maggiori pericoli a cui un utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dei malwares i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile ogni giorno, l’obiettivo è quello di appropriarsi di dati sensibili come i codici di accesso ai conti correnti bancari.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo portando a termine il compito per cui sono stati creati.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo da fonti certificate come il play store di Google, all’interno del quale controlli periodici abbattono fortemente i rischi di infezione.

App malware a dir poco letali