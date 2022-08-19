Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio nei malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo di sottrarre loro i dati salvati all’interno dei propri smartphone.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali però una volta installate ha solo il controllo del dispositivo inviando tutta la refurtiva al proprio creatore presso un server remoto.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate come il play store di Google, all’interno del quale dei controlli periodici abbattono incredibilmente il tasso di rischio di scaricare un malware.

App da non installare nello smartphone