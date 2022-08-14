Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti circolano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile ogni giorno boh, l’obiettivo è molto semplice, riuscire ad appropriarsi di tutti i dati importanti della loro vittima.

Generalmente questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali non appena installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo e iniziando a inviare al loro creatore tutta la refurtiva.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate come il play store di Google, all’interno del quale i controlli periodici abbattono il rischio.

App da non installare sullo smartphone