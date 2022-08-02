Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire ogni giorno il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obiettivo è ovviamente riuscire ad appropriarsi nei dati sensibili come codici di accesso bancari e password.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime, queste ultime infatti una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo per poi iniziare a copiare e inviare tutta la refurtiva al proprio creatore.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo da fonti legittime come il play store di Google, all’interno del quale sono condotti controlli periodici proprio per scongiurare questa tipologia di attacco.

App da non installare assolutamente