Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui un utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è senza alcun dubbio costituito dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile per sottrarre loro dati importanti come codici di accesso bancari e password.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate inizialmente come legittime, quest’ultime però una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo e iniziano inviare la refurtiva presso un server remoto ove il loro creatore potrà poi analizzarle comodamente in un secondo momento.

Onde evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate come il play store di Google.

App da disinstallare immediatamente per salvare la privacy