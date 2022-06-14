Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui un utente Android deve prestare attenzione in un giorno è costituito senza dubbi dai malware, piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obiettivo è molto semplice, ovvero entrare in possesso di password e codice di sicurezza per accedere le piattaforme ufficiali della vittima.

Generalmente per distribuirsi questa tipologia di software dannoso sfrutta come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime, le quali però una volta penetrate nel dispositivo ne assumono il controllo iniziando a copiare inviare la refurtiva al loro creatore.

Onde evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate, l’esempio migliore di tutti è il play store di Google.

App trojan buca conti correnti