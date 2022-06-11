Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui mittente Android deve prestare attenzione sono senza alcun dubbio ma la, i piccoli software dannosi infatti uno nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obiettivo è molto semplice, riuscire a capire il maggior quantitativo di dati possibile dalle loro vittime.

Questi software per diffondersi sfruttano come vettori nelle banalissimi applicazioni camuffate come legittime, le quali una volta installate all’interno del dispositivo ne assumono il controllo, iniziano infatti a instaurare connessioni remote verso il loro creatore per poi inviare tutta la refurtiva come password o codici di sicurezza bancarie, che verrà poi analizzata comodamente in un secondo momento.

Il consiglio migliore per evitare questa tipologia di problema è quello di installare applicazioni solo da fonti certificate come il Play Store di Google.

App da non installare assolutamente