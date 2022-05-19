Uno dei maggiori pericoli che ogni giorno si pone di fronte gli utenti di tutto il mondo è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web e sono pronti a colpire ogni utente che capita a tiro, l’obbiettivo è ovviamente molto semplice, riuscire a carpire informazioni sensibili come passwords o codici di sicurezza per accedere ai conti correnti.

Generalmente questi software dannosi per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime e create appositamente per assumere il controllo del dispositivo non appena installate, queste ultime infatti non appena ottenuti dei permessi profondi, inizieranno a copiare e a inviare il maggior numero di dati possibile al proprio creatore, sessioni chrome, passwords, foto, messaggi e tanto altro, refurtiva che verrà poi comodamente analizzata.

Applicazioni da non installare per nessun motivo al mondo