Uno dei maggiori pericoli con cui devono tirare i conti gli utenti Android sono senza alcun dubbio i malwares, i piccoli software malevoli infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obiettivo è molto semplice, rubare loro dati sensibili salvati in memoria per poterli sfruttare a proprio vantaggio.

Per distribuirsi questi software sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime, queste ultime una volta installate sono nel controllo del dispositivo per poi iniziare a stabilire connessioni remote verso dei server ove invieranno la refurtiva, la quale verrà analizzata poi comodamente in un secondo momento.

Il modo migliore per evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di problema è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate, l’esempio perfetto e il play store di Google.

App da non installare per nessun motivo al mondo