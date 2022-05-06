Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android è esposto ogni giorno sono senza dubbi i malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web in cerca di prede da infettare con un unico obbiettivo, rubare il maggior numero di dati possibile da quel dispositivo per provare ad utilizzarli a proprio vantaggio.

Generalmente per infettare un device i malwares sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime, le quali una volta installate però, assumo il controllo del dispositivo arrivando decisamente in profondità, in tal modo avviano connessioni remote con il proprio creatore per poi inviare tutta la refurtiva ogni giorno, che verrà poi comodamente anlizzata.

Se volete evitare di incappare in questo tipo di pericolo, il consiglio migliore è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente dal Play Store.

App da non installare per nessun motivo al mondo