Nel mondo Android uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente deve prestare attenzione è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti sono presenti e pullulano nel web, cercano di infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi con l’obbiettivo ovviamente di rubare loro tutti i dati salvati in memoria senza disdegnare ovviamente le passwords digitate durante l’uso quotidiano del dispositivo.

Per diffondersi nella community questa tipologia di software sfrutta come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni a prima vista legittima, spesso sono i QRcodeScanner, ma che una volta installate assumono il controllo completo del dispositivo, instaurando delle connessioni remote verso il loro creatore in modo da inviare la refurtiva che verrà poi comodamente esaminata.

Il modo migliore per evitare questa tipologia di danno è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente dal Play Store, nel market di Google infatti complessi algoritmi di deep learning si occupano di dare la caccia a queste app dannose.

App malware che dovete disinstallare subito