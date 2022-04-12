Nel mondo degli smartphone uno dei maggiori pericoli che ogni giorno sferza gli utenti è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulando nel web, sono pronti a colpire il maggior numero di dispositivi possibili, nel tentativo ovviamente di entrare in possesso di dati di una certa importanza da utilizzare contro la vittima.

Generalmente questi software per diffondersi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime che, una volta installate, assumono il controllo del dispositivo instaurando delle connessioni remote con server controllate dall’hacker che le ha scritte, in tal modo adoperando la connessione a internet potranno inviare la refurtiva che sarà comodamente visionata in un secondo momento.

Per evitare questo tipo di problemi vi consigliamo di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente dal Play Store.

App ruba dati che non dovete installare