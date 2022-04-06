Netflix: addio per sempre a questi titoli, per loro non c'è più speranza

“Essi vivono”, “The strangers”, “Rambo 2”, “L’alba dei morti viventi”, “Shrek”, “Shrek 2”, “Concrete Cowboy”, “Just say Yes”, “Madame Claude”, “Thuder Force”, “Night in Paradise”, “Estraneo a bordo”, “Dora e la città perduta”, ma anche “Papà non mettermi in imbarazzo”, “The Circle USA 2”, “Fast & Furious: Piloti Sotto Copertura 4”, “Izzy nel mondo dei koala 2”: questi sono solo alcuni dei titoli giunti su Netflix nel mese di Aprile. Per ogni nuova entrata però vi è una serie tv che scompare nel nulla. Di cosa stiamo parlando?

Netflix: il colosso ha deciso, queste opere scompariranno per sempre dal suo elenco

La piattaforma californiana Netflix, come ogni mese, sta per eliminare delle opere che in passato ci hanno intrattenuti emozionando. Ecco quali sono:

2 aprile

  • Honey: Rise Up and Dance

4 aprile

  • Backfire

11 aprile

12 aprile

  • Married at First Sight: stagione 9
  • Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: stagione 1
  • 13 aprile
  • Antidote

14 aprile

  • Eddie Murphy: Delirious
  • The New Romantic
  • Once Upon a Time in London
  • Thor: Tales of Asgard

15 aprile

  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

19 aprile

  • Carol
  • The Vatican Tapes

20 aprile

  • The Last Resort

21 aprile

  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: stagioni 1-3

22 aprile

  • Liv and Maddie: stagioni 1-4

23 aprile

  • Mirror Mirror

24 aprile

  • Django Unchained

26 aprile

  • The Sapphires

27 aprile

  • The Car
  • Doom

28 aprile

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop

30 aprile

  • Blackfish
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Den of Thieves
  • The Green Hornet
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • Io sono Leggenda
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Kingdom: stagioni 1-3
  • Knock Knock
  • Palm Trees in the Snow
  • Platoon
  • Se scappi ti sposo
  • 17 Again
  • Snowpiercer
  • Waiting
Avatar
Melany Alteri
La scrittura rende liberi ed io amo la libertà come la fotografia, l'arte, la natura e la pace. Scrivo poesie da quando ero bambina e in ogni cosa che faccio metto cuore ed anima. Sono una perfezionista, ballerina, attrice, make up artist, e cerco la bellezza in tutto ciò che mi circonda.