HONOR è felice di annunciare che l’azienda supporta Phone Link di Microsoft. Questo permette agli utenti Windows in Cina di collegare senza problemi gli smartphone HONOR Magic V, Magic4 Series e Magic3 Series ai loro PC.

Come marchio globale di smartphone, HONOR si concentra sulla collaborazione con i leader del settore come Microsoft per creare esperienze incredibili attraverso i prodotti pensati per il lavoro, l’intrattenimento e la vita quotidiana.

Questo è parte del comunicato direttamente in lingua originale:

As part of this evolution, we’re now introducing a brand-new interface that brings notifications upfront to help you be confident that you’re not missing out on anything. With the new tabbed navigation, all the important capabilities and content from your phone are still right at your fingertips. And we have also made improvements to make set-up even easier. With the next update of Windows 11, you will also be able to set-up Phone Link during your set-up with your new PC with the ease of scanning a QR code.

We see this experience as more than just bringing your phone into your PC but as a bridge between the two devices, so we are renaming the app to Phone Link. And to further celebrate this connection between your two devices, we have also renamed the mobile companion app from Your Phone Companion to Link to Windows for all Android users. We’re bringing both apps together with the same icon too.