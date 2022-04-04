Nel mondo Android uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui utente deve prestare assolutamente attenzione e senza ombra di dubbio quello dei malware, i piccoli software dannosi infatti circolano nel web e cercano di infettare il maggior numero di utenti possibili con l’obiettivo di rubare loro i dati sensibili.

Generalmente questi software dannosi per la loro diffusione sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime, le quali però una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a rubare tutti i dati di primaria importanza per poi inviarli per su un server remoto over il loro creatore potrà visionarli comodamente.

Per evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di software il consiglio migliore è quello di scaricare sui mobili solo ed unicamente dal play store, ove sono condotti controlli periodici.

App malware che rubano le password