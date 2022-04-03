Netflix: è la fine di un capitolo, è arrivato il momento di dire addio a questi titoli

Ad Aprile abbiamo visto arrivare su Netflix una serie di nuovi titoli per tutte le età. Tra questi gli abbonati stanno godendo della visione di: “Essi vivono”, “The strangers”, “Rambo 2”, “L’alba dei morti viventi”, “Shrek”, “Shrek 2”, “Concrete Cowboy”, “Just say Yes”, “Madame Claude”, “Thuder Force”, “Night in Paradise”, “Estraneo a bordo”, “Dora e la città perduta”. Ma anche “Papà non mettermi in imbarazzo”, “The Circle USA 2”, “Fast & Furious: Piloti Sotto Copertura 4”, “Izzy nel mondo dei koala 2”. Le belle notizie però camminano di pari passo con quelle brutte, pertanto è bene che voi sappiate che stanno per arrivare degli addii piuttosto inaspettati.

Netflix: l’elenco definitivo delle serie che lasceranno la piattaforma

Dalla piattaforma Netflix scompariranno molte opere. Preparatevi a dire definitivamente addio a questi titoli:

2 aprile

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

4 aprile

Backfire

11 aprile

12 aprile

Married at First Sight: stagione 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: stagione 1

13 aprile

Antidote

14 aprile

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

15 aprile

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

19 aprile

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

20 aprile

The Last Resort

21 aprile

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: stagioni 1-3

22 aprile

Liv and Maddie: stagioni 1-4

23 aprile

Mirror Mirror

24 aprile

Django Unchained

26 aprile

The Sapphires

27 aprile

The Car

Doom

28 aprile

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

30 aprile