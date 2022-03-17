Nel mondo Android uno dei pericoli maggiori a cui ogni utente deve prestare necessariamente attenzione è costituito senza dubbi dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web e sono pronti a infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi possibile, nel tentativo ovviamente di portarsi a casa dati di vitale importanza per la vittima come passwords e codici di sicurezza bancari.

Questi software dannosi per la loro distribuzione sfruttano delle app spacciate per legittime come vettori, una volta installate ottengono permessi molto profondi che consentono loro di copiare tutto ciò che può risultare interessante, compromettendo pesantemente la privacy della vittima, ignara di quanto sta accadendo al proprio smartphone.

Se dunque non volete correre il rischio che le vostre passwords vengano rubate, fate attenzione a cosa installate nel vostro smartphone.

Applicazioni malware che non dovete installare per nessun motivo