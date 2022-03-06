netflix

Altri titoli TV originali in arrivo sullo streamer questo mese includono The Andy Warhol Diaries; la seconda stagione del reboot di He-Man di Kevin Smith He-Man and the Masters of the Universe; il debutto dello spettacolo animato e inclusivo per bambini di DreamWorks Team Zenko Go; e una nuova serie di realtà con protagonista il medium chiaroveggente Tyler Henry, Life After Death con Tyler Henry.

Ti sei perso quello che è arrivato su Netflix il mese scorso? Dai un’occhiata alle aggiunte di febbraio 2022 qui.

Ecco invece l’elenco completo dei titoli in arrivo su Netflix a marzo:

Elenco titoli in arrivo a Marzo 2022

  • Battleship
  • Christine
  • Coach Carter
  • Due Date
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Gattaca
  • The Gift (2015)
  • The Guardians of Justice
  • The Green Mile
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • Public Enemies
  • Redemption
  • The Replacements
  • Richie Rich
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • Shooter
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Sorry to Bother You
  • Starship Troopers
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • Top Gun
  • 21
  • 21 Bridges
  • V for Vendetta
  • Where the Wild Things Are
  • Worst Roommate Ever
  • Zoolander
  • Against The Ice
  • The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
  • Savage Rhythm
  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
  • Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
  • The Weekend Away
  • Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
  • The Invisible Thread
  • Lies and Deceit
  • Making Fun
  • Meskina
  • Pieces of Her
  • Beirut
  • Good Girls: Season 4
  • An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
  • Autumn Girl
  • Chip and Potato: Season 3
  • Last One Standing
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
  • The Andy Warhol Diaries
  • The Bombardment
  • Byron Baes
  • Queer Eye Germany
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 5
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
  • Karma’s World: Season 2
  • Kotaro Lives Alone
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
  • Life After Death with Tyler Henry
  • Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
  • The Adam Project
  • Dunkirk
  • London Has Fallen
  • Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
  • Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
  • Marilyn’s Eyes
  • One Piece Film: Strong World
  • Team Zenko Go
  • Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
  • Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
  • Pedal to Metal
  • A Walk Among the Tombstone
  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • Rescued by Ruby
  • Soil
  • Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
  • Animal: Season 2
  • Black Crab
  • Cracow Monsters
  • Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
  • Human Resources
  • Is It Cake?
  • Light the Night: Part 3
  • Standing Up
  • Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
  • Top Boy: Season 2
  • Windfall
  • Without Saying Goodbye
  • Young, Famous & African
  • Call the Midwife: Series 10
  • In Good Hands
  • Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
  • The Principles of Pleasure
  • Bridgerton: Season 2
  • Transformers: BotBots
  • 800 Meters
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • King of Thieves
  • The Imitation Game
  • Thermae Romae Novae
  • Mighty Express: Season 6
  • Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
  • All Hail
  • Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
  • Casual: Seasons 1-4
  • Super PupZ
Avatar
Simone Paciocco
http://tecnoandroid.it
Tech addicted, gamer ed editor su tecnoandroid.it