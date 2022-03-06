Altri titoli TV originali in arrivo sullo streamer questo mese includono The Andy Warhol Diaries; la seconda stagione del reboot di He-Man di Kevin Smith He-Man and the Masters of the Universe; il debutto dello spettacolo animato e inclusivo per bambini di DreamWorks Team Zenko Go; e una nuova serie di realtà con protagonista il medium chiaroveggente Tyler Henry, Life After Death con Tyler Henry.
Ti sei perso quello che è arrivato su Netflix il mese scorso? Dai un’occhiata alle aggiunte di febbraio 2022 qui.
Ecco invece l’elenco completo dei titoli in arrivo su Netflix a marzo:
Elenco titoli in arrivo a Marzo 2022
- Battleship
- Christine
- Coach Carter
- Due Date
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Gattaca
- The Gift (2015)
- The Guardians of Justice
- The Green Mile
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Public Enemies
- Redemption
- The Replacements
- Richie Rich
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Shooter
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Sorry to Bother You
- Starship Troopers
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Top Gun
- 21
- 21 Bridges
- V for Vendetta
- Where the Wild Things Are
- Worst Roommate Ever
- Zoolander
- Against The Ice
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
- Savage Rhythm
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
- Midnight at the Pera Palace
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
- The Weekend Away
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
- The Invisible Thread
- Lies and Deceit
- Making Fun
- Meskina
- Pieces of Her
- Beirut
- Good Girls: Season 4
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
- Autumn Girl
- Chip and Potato: Season 3
- Last One Standing
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
- The Bombardment
- Byron Baes
- Queer Eye Germany
- The Last Kingdom: Season 5
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
- Karma’s World: Season 2
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Love, Life & Everything in Between
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
- The Adam Project
- Dunkirk
- London Has Fallen
- Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
- Marilyn’s Eyes
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Team Zenko Go
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
- Pedal to Metal
- A Walk Among the Tombstone
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Rescued by Ruby
- Soil
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
- Animal: Season 2
- Black Crab
- Cracow Monsters
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
- Human Resources
- Is It Cake?
- Light the Night: Part 3
- Standing Up
- Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
- Top Boy: Season 2
- Windfall
- Without Saying Goodbye
- Young, Famous & African
- Call the Midwife: Series 10
- In Good Hands
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
- The Principles of Pleasure
- Bridgerton: Season 2
- Transformers: BotBots
- 800 Meters
- Blade Runner 2049
- King of Thieves
- The Imitation Game
- Thermae Romae Novae
- Mighty Express: Season 6
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
- All Hail
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
- Casual: Seasons 1-4
- Super PupZ