Nel mondo Android uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente dovrebbe prestare attenzione sono senza alcun dubbio i malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, hanno goduto di una diffusione impressionante negli ultimi anni, la quale li ha portati a pullulare nel web, nel tentativo di infettare il maggior numero possibile di dispositivi possibile.

Ovviamente l’obbiettivo è quello di appropriarsi dei dati salvati negli smartphones, i quali negli ultimi anni sono diventati una preda decisamente succulenta da colpire, dal momento che nelle loro memorie sono salvati dati di grossa importanza, dai codici dei conti correnti fino alle chat e alle fotografie.

Incappare in un malware diventa altamente probabile se poi avete l’abitudine di scaricare le applicazioni da fonti non certificate come ad esempio i siti web privi di protezioni di sorta, attenetevi agli stores ufficiali.

App infetta da malware che possono danneggiarvi