prime video

Questo mese, Amazon Prime Video ha un sacco di film, programmi TV e programmi originali, a cui vorrai dare un’occhiata. Il vero momento clou di Prime Video questo mese è il ritorno di The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel per la stagione 4 il 18 febbraio.

Un’altra commedia forte che vale il tuo tempo è Nathan for You, che ha le sue prime tre stagioni su Prime Video dal 1 febbraio.

Lista nuovi show su Prime Video a febbraio 2022

Dai un’occhiata all’elenco completo di tutto ciò che arriverà sulla piattaforma questo mese di seguito.

Già online:

  • (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
  • A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
  • All About Steve (2009)
  • Alpha Dog (2005)
  • America’s Sweethearts (2001)
  • Borat (2020)
  • Bride Wars (2009)
  • Die Hard (1988)
  • Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
  • Don’t Be A Menace To South Central
  • While Drinking Your Juice In The
  • Hood (1995)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
  • Half Baked (2021)
  • Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
  • How High (2001)
  • Humpday (2009)
  • I Heart Huckabees (2004)
  • Just Between Friends (1986)
  • Killers (2010)
  • King Arthur (2004)
  • Life Partners (2014)
  • Lincoln (2012)
  • Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
  • Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
  • Love & Other Drugs (2010)
  • Overboard (1987)
  • Platoon (1986)
  • Posse (1993)
  • Reign Of Fire (2002)
  • Robocop (1987)
  • Ski Patrol (1990)
  • Southern Charm: New Orleans
  • S2 (2019)
  • Step Up (2019)
  • The A-Team (2010)
  • The Fly (1986)
  • The Good, The Bad And The
  • Ugly (1966)
  • The Impossible (2012)
  • The Rock (1996)
  • Bad Girls Club, stagione 15-16 (2016)
  • Key & Peele, stagione 1-2 (2012)
  • Khloe & Lamar, stagione 1-2 (2011)
  • Nathan for You, stagione 1-2 (2013)
  • Revenge Body with Khloe
  • Kardashian, stagione 1-3 (2017)
  • Workaholics, stagione 1-7 (2011)
  • Turistas (2006)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness
  • Protection (2015)
  • Untamed Heart (1993)
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
  • Walk The Line (2005)
  • What Happens In Vegas (2008)
  • You Again (2010)
  • Freakonomics (2010)
  • Book of Love – Amazon Original Film (2022)
  • Dog Days (2018)
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
  • I Want You Back – Amazon Original Film (2022)
  • HOMESTAY (2022)

Dal 18 febbraio:

  • Lov3 – Amazon Original Film (2022)
  • LOL: Last One Laughing  – Amazon Original Series (2022): Nuova stagione
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): Nuova stagione
  • The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): Nuova stagione

Dal 25 febbraio:

  • The Protégé (2021)