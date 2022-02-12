Questo mese, Amazon Prime Video ha un sacco di film, programmi TV e programmi originali, a cui vorrai dare un’occhiata. Il vero momento clou di Prime Video questo mese è il ritorno di The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel per la stagione 4 il 18 febbraio.
Un’altra commedia forte che vale il tuo tempo è Nathan for You, che ha le sue prime tre stagioni su Prime Video dal 1 febbraio.
Lista nuovi show su Prime Video a febbraio 2022
Dai un’occhiata all’elenco completo di tutto ciò che arriverà sulla piattaforma questo mese di seguito.
Già online:
- (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
- A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
- All About Steve (2009)
- Alpha Dog (2005)
- America’s Sweethearts (2001)
- Borat (2020)
- Bride Wars (2009)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
- Don’t Be A Menace To South Central
- While Drinking Your Juice In The
- Hood (1995)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
- Half Baked (2021)
- Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
- How High (2001)
- Humpday (2009)
- I Heart Huckabees (2004)
- Just Between Friends (1986)
- Killers (2010)
- King Arthur (2004)
- Life Partners (2014)
- Lincoln (2012)
- Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
- Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
- Love & Other Drugs (2010)
- Overboard (1987)
- Platoon (1986)
- Posse (1993)
- Reign Of Fire (2002)
- Robocop (1987)
- Ski Patrol (1990)
- Southern Charm: New Orleans
- S2 (2019)
- Step Up (2019)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Fly (1986)
- The Good, The Bad And The
- Ugly (1966)
- The Impossible (2012)
- The Rock (1996)
- Bad Girls Club, stagione 15-16 (2016)
- Key & Peele, stagione 1-2 (2012)
- Khloe & Lamar, stagione 1-2 (2011)
- Nathan for You, stagione 1-2 (2013)
- Revenge Body with Khloe
- Kardashian, stagione 1-3 (2017)
- Workaholics, stagione 1-7 (2011)
- Turistas (2006)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness
- Protection (2015)
- Untamed Heart (1993)
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
- Walk The Line (2005)
- What Happens In Vegas (2008)
- You Again (2010)
- Freakonomics (2010)
- Book of Love – Amazon Original Film (2022)
- Dog Days (2018)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
- I Want You Back – Amazon Original Film (2022)
- HOMESTAY (2022)
Dal 18 febbraio:
- Lov3 – Amazon Original Film (2022)
- LOL: Last One Laughing – Amazon Original Series (2022): Nuova stagione
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): Nuova stagione
- The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): Nuova stagione
Dal 25 febbraio:
- The Protégé (2021)