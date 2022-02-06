I maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android è sottoposto ogni giorno è senza alcun dubbio quello dei malware, i piccoli software dannosi infatti hanno goduto di una grandissima espansione negli ultimi anni la quale li ha portati a pullulare nel web nel tentativo di infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi possibili.

Generalmente per distribuirsi questi software sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni cambio fatte da software legittimi i quali però, una volta installati assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a copiare tutti i dati in esso presenti per poi inviarli presso un server remoto ove il creatore del malware potrà visionarli comodamente.

Per evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di software il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare eseguibili solo ed unicamente dagli Stores ufficiali dal momento che sul web non potete mai sapere quello che vi capita.

App malware da rimuovere immediatamente