Videogiochi: ecco le novità di Febbraio per PS4 e 5, Xbox One, Series X, Switch e PC

Se per questo mese avete intenzione di risparmiare, allora non continuate con la lettura di tale articolo. Qualora invece foste dei patiti di videogiochi pronti a fare grandi acquisti, beh, allora benvenuti! Come dicevamo, a Febbraio il mondo dei game su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch e PC esploderà di novità.

Videogiochi: ecco le novità di Febbraio per PS4 e 5, Xbox One, Series X, Switch e PC

Nell’elenco vi sono:

  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 1 febbraio
  • Cheftastic!: Buffet Blast (PC) – 2 febbraio
  • The Waylanders (PC) – 2 febbraio
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments (Switch) – 3 febbraio
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 4 febbraio | Acquista
  • Model Builder (PC) – 8 febbraio
  • OlliOlli World (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 8 febbraio
  • Rumbleverse (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 8 febbraio
  • Sifu (PC, PS5, PS4) – 8 febbraio
  • CrossfireX (XSX, XBO) – 10 febbraio
  • Edge of Eternity (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 10 febbraio
  • Egglia: Rebirth (Switch) – 10 febbraio
  • Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Switch) – 10 febbraio
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Switch) – 10 febbraio
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Switch) – 10 febbraio
  • Know By Heart (PC) – 10 febbraio
  • Out There: Oceans of Time (PC) – 10 febbraio
  • Lost Ark (PC) – 11 febbraio
  • Infernax (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 14 febbraio
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 15 febbraio | Acquista
  • Rumbleverse (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, PC) – 15 febbraio
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch) – 17 febbraio
  • The King of Fighters XV (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4) – 17 febbraio | Acquista
  • Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – 17 febbraio
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4) – 18 febbraio | Acquista
  • Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 22 febbraio
  • Ghosts (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 22 febbraio
  • Monark (PC, PS, PS4, Switch) – 22 febbraio
  • Sol Cresta (PC, PS4, Switch) – 22 febbraio
  • Martha is Dead (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 24 febbraio | Acquista
  • Elden Ring (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 25 febbraio | Acquista
  • Grid Legends (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 25 febbraio | Acquista

Caratteristiche

Ma scendiamo nei dettagli dei videogiochi.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Piattaforma: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch
Genere: Survival Horror
Sviluppatore: Techland
Uscita: 4 febbraio
Hype: 8.5/10

Horizon Forbidden West

Piattaforma: PS5, PS4
Genere: Azione/Avventura
Sviluppatore: Guerrilla Games
Uscita: 18 febbraio
Hype: 9/10

Martha is Dead

Piattaforma: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Genere: Horror
Sviluppatore: LKA
Uscita: 24 febbraio
Hype: 7.5/10

Elden Ring

Piattaforma: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Genere: Azione/GdR
Sviluppatore: FromSoftware
Uscita: 25 febbraio
Hype: 9/10

Grid Legends

Piattaforma: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Genere: Simulatore di guida
Sviluppatore: Codemasters
Uscita: 25 febbraio
Hype: 7,5/10

Sifu

Piattaforma: PC, PS5, PS4
Genere: Picchiaduro
Sviluppatore: Sloclap
Uscita: 8 febbraio
Hype: 8/10