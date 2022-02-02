Se per questo mese avete intenzione di risparmiare, allora non continuate con la lettura di tale articolo. Qualora invece foste dei patiti di videogiochi pronti a fare grandi acquisti, beh, allora benvenuti! Come dicevamo, a Febbraio il mondo dei game su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch e PC esploderà di novità.
Videogiochi: ecco le novità di Febbraio per PS4 e 5, Xbox One, Series X, Switch e PC
Nell’elenco vi sono:
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 1 febbraio
- Cheftastic!: Buffet Blast (PC) – 2 febbraio
- The Waylanders (PC) – 2 febbraio
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments (Switch) – 3 febbraio
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 4 febbraio | Acquista
- Model Builder (PC) – 8 febbraio
- OlliOlli World (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 8 febbraio
- Rumbleverse (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 8 febbraio
- Sifu (PC, PS5, PS4) – 8 febbraio
- CrossfireX (XSX, XBO) – 10 febbraio
- Edge of Eternity (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 10 febbraio
- Egglia: Rebirth (Switch) – 10 febbraio
- Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Switch) – 10 febbraio
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Switch) – 10 febbraio
- Kingdom Hearts III (Switch) – 10 febbraio
- Know By Heart (PC) – 10 febbraio
- Out There: Oceans of Time (PC) – 10 febbraio
- Lost Ark (PC) – 11 febbraio
- Infernax (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 14 febbraio
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 15 febbraio | Acquista
- Rumbleverse (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, PC) – 15 febbraio
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch) – 17 febbraio
- The King of Fighters XV (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4) – 17 febbraio | Acquista
- Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – 17 febbraio
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4) – 18 febbraio | Acquista
- Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 22 febbraio
- Ghosts (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 22 febbraio
- Monark (PC, PS, PS4, Switch) – 22 febbraio
- Sol Cresta (PC, PS4, Switch) – 22 febbraio
- Martha is Dead (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 24 febbraio | Acquista
- Elden Ring (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 25 febbraio | Acquista
- Grid Legends (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – 25 febbraio | Acquista
