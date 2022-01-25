Ogni giorno ogni utente dotato di smartphone è esposto ad un pericolo costante e decisamente da non sottovalutare, ovviamente stiamo parlando dei malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web e sono pronti a infettare il maggior numero di smartphone possibili.

Per farlo sfruttano delle applicazioni vettori chiamate droppers, le quali spacciandosi per semplici applicazioni legittime, una volta penetrate in un device, ne assumono il controllo iniziando a copiare tutti i dati presenti, dai semplici files come immagini e foto, fino alle chat e ai contatti.

Generalmente incappare in questo tipo di programma non è comunissimo, sebbene però il rischio diventi davvero elevato e presente se avete l’abitudine a scaricare eseguibili dal web piuttosto che dagli stores, in questi ultimi vengono infatti condotti controlli periodici che aiutano a estirpare i malwares.

App da disinstallare immediatamente