Nel mondo degli smartphones uno dei maggiori pericoli per tutti gli utenti sono senza alcun dubbio i malware, i piccoli software malevoli hanno infatti goduto di una fortissima diffusione che li ha letteralmente portati a pullulare nel web, con lo scopo di infettare il maggior numero possibile di utenti, nel tentativo di appropriarsi di dati sensibili in modo da consentire ai loro creatori di sfruttarli a loro vantaggio.

Per insediarsi in un dispositivo generalmente i malware usano come via di ingresso delle app definite come dropper, queste ultime si spacciano come banalissime applicazioni legittime che però, una volta installate, assumono il controllo del device, copiando tutto e inviando il bottino presso un apposito server remoto, files vari, foto, chat e contatti, nulla sfugge al setaccio del malware.

Applicazioni da non dover installare per nulla al mondo