Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android è sottoposto ogni giorno è senza dubbi quello dei malware, i piccoli programmi malevoli infatti, pullulano nel web e sono pronti ad infettare ogni dispositivo con cui entrano in contatto.

Questi programmi per la loro diffusione usano delle banali app come vettori chiamate droppers, le quali non appena installate, assumono il controllo del device copiando e rubando tutto ciò che è presente in memoria o viene digitato.

Si tratta di un rischio abbastanza presente dal momento che ogni spp se non adeguatamente controllata è potenzialmente un malware, il rischio si fa più elevato se scaricate eseguibili dal web piuttosto che dagli stores, all’interno di questi ultimi infatti, vengono condotti controlli periodici per limitarne la diffusione, cosa che sul web invece non avviene.

App da non installare assolutamente