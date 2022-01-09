Nel mondo Android un grande pericolo a cui ogni utente è sottoposto ogni giorno è costituito dai malware, i piccoli programmi dannosi hanno infatti visto un’enorme diffusione negli ultimi anni, la quale è figlia della profonda integrazione degli smartphone che li ha portati a far transitare dati importanti nelle loro memoria che fanno gola agli hackers di tutto il mondo.

Questi software dannosi per la loro diffusione sfruttano delle banalissime applicazioni chiamate per l’appunto dropper, che una volta installate inoculano lo script malevolo che a sua volta assume il controllo dello smartphone iniziando a copiare tutti i dati in esso contenuti e inviandoli presso un server remoto.

Se poi doveste avere l’abitudine di scaricare applicazioni dal web, il rischio è maggiore dal momento che gli apk non sono sottoposti a controlli per individuare eventuali codici dannosi al loro interno.

App infette da malware