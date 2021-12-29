Uno dei maggiori rischi a cui ogni utente Android sottoposto ogni giorno e senza ombra di dubbio quello dei malwares, i piccoli programmi malevoli hanno infatti goduto di una grandissima distribuzione negli ultimi anni diventando forse la minaccia più diffusa in tutto il mondo del web.

Per colpire un dispositivo questi malwares si camuffano da banalissima applicazioni definite appositamente droppers, le quali una volta installate assumono il totale controllo del dispositivo iniziando a copiare tutti i dati contenuti nelle memorie e avviando anche il logo da tastiera per poter far leggere cosa viene digitato.

Inutile stare a dire che il rischio aumenta notevolmente sia l’abitudine di scaricare applicazioni da fonti non certificate dal momento che sul web non vengono condotti gli stessi controlli che vengono effettuati sugli stores come ad esempio il play store.

App da non installare assolutamente