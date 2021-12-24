Se sei un fan dei film sui vampiri, sei fortunato. Netflix aggiungerà più di 100 titoli a gennaio, tra cui “Interview With the Vampire” e “The Lost Boys”.
Entrambi i film si uniranno alla piattaforma il 1 gennaio. Il primo è l’adattamento del 1994 del romanzo di Anne Rice del 1976, mentre il secondo è il film horror-commedia del 1987 con icone del decennio come Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland e Corey Feldman.
Altri classici degli anni ’80 in arrivo su Netflix a gennaio includono il film di formazione “Stand by Me” e l’adattamento del musical di Broadway “Annie”. E coloro che preferiscono il cinema più contemporaneo potrebbero essere lieti di sapere che “Phantom Thread” arriverà anche sulla piattaforma di streaming il prossimo mese.
L’arrivo di OZARK sulla piattaforma
Per quanto riguarda gli spettacoli, la prima parte della quarta e ultima stagione di “Ozark” sarà presentata in anteprima il 21 gennaio. Netflix deve ancora annunciare una data di uscita per la seconda parte. L’adattamento animato del libro per bambini, “Ada Twist, Scientist”, avrà la sua seconda stagione in anteprima il 25 gennaio.
Altre aggiunte interessanti includono il nuovo reality show “Hype House”, il documentario “Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter” e una miniserie thriller satirica chiamata “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Finestra.”
Altri titoli in uscita:
- “Chief Daddy 2 — Going for Broke” (Netflix Film)
- “The Hook Up Plan” (Season 3, Netflix Series)
- “300”
- “1BR”
- “Annie”
- “Big Fish”
- “Braveheart”
- “Cadillac Records”
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- “Doing Hard Time”
- “Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter”
- “First Sunday”
- “Free Willy”
- “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”
- “Geronimo: An American Legend”
- “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”
- “Girl, Interrupted”
- “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
- “Godzilla”
- “Gremlins”“Happy Feet”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “Hook”
- “I Know What You Did Last Summer”
- “I Love You, Man”
- “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”
- “Interview With the Vampire”