Se sei un fan dei film sui vampiri, sei fortunato. Netflix aggiungerà più di 100 titoli a gennaio, tra cui “Interview With the Vampire” e “The Lost Boys”.

Entrambi i film si uniranno alla piattaforma il 1 gennaio. Il primo è l’adattamento del 1994 del romanzo di Anne Rice del 1976, mentre il secondo è il film horror-commedia del 1987 con icone del decennio come Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland e Corey Feldman.

Altri classici degli anni ’80 in arrivo su Netflix a gennaio includono il film di formazione “Stand by Me” e l’adattamento del musical di Broadway “Annie”. E coloro che preferiscono il cinema più contemporaneo potrebbero essere lieti di sapere che “Phantom Thread” arriverà anche sulla piattaforma di streaming il prossimo mese.

L’arrivo di OZARK sulla piattaforma

Per quanto riguarda gli spettacoli, la prima parte della quarta e ultima stagione di “Ozark” sarà presentata in anteprima il 21 gennaio. Netflix deve ancora annunciare una data di uscita per la seconda parte. L’adattamento animato del libro per bambini, “Ada Twist, Scientist”, avrà la sua seconda stagione in anteprima il 25 gennaio.

Altre aggiunte interessanti includono il nuovo reality show “Hype House”, il documentario “Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter” e una miniserie thriller satirica chiamata “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Finestra.”

Altri titoli in uscita: