Nel mondo Android uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente è sottoposto ogni giorno è senza alcun dubbio quello dei malwares, i piccoli programmi malevoli hanno infatti visto una crescita incredibile dal momento che sui nostri smartphone circolano dati di una certa importanza.

Gli hackers dunque, immettono con una certa regolarità programmi malevoli in circolazione per cercare di attaccare la community e sottrarre dati importanti come codici di carte di credito e anagrafiche, utilizzabili per svariate tipologie di reati.

Per farlo vengono sfruttate le app dette dropper, le quali sembrano banali applicazioni pensate per un determinato scopo, però poi una volta installate prendono il controllo del device, scaricare le app dal web nudo e crudo aumenta di molto il rischio di incappare in queste app, dal momento che non vengono condotti controlli come invece avviene negli stores, fattore che aumenta fortemente il rischio.

App da disinstallare immediatamente