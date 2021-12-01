Google Play: non sapete cosa scegliere? Queste sono le app e i giochi più amati del 2021

Google Play è una piattaforma fin troppo vasta. A tal proposito, ogni anno ne viene analizzato l’andamento per scoprirne quali sono le applicazioni più amate dagli utenti. Nel 2021 la selezione del negozio per applicazioni Android utilizzato da tutto il mondo comprende le scelte dei curatori e quelle degli utenti. Per quanto riguarda la prima categoria citata, l’app dell’anno è stata Balance, mentre il gioco dell’anno Pokémon Unite. Ovviamente non finisce qui. Ecco l’elenco delle app più utilizzate.

Google Play: quali sono state le app più amate dal pubblico?

Users’ Choice 2021

App: Paramount+

Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

Best App

Balance

Best Game

Best of app winners

Best Apps for Good

Empathy

Mentor Spaces

Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials

Blossom

PhotoRoom

Rabit

Best for Fun

Clubhouse

Noobly

Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems

Laughscape

Moonbeam

Moonly

Best for Personal Growth

Balance

Clementine

Uptime

Best for Tablets

Canva

Concepts

Houzz

Best for Wear

Calm

MyFitnessPal

Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV

Disney+

ESPN

Tubi

Best of game winners

Best Competitive

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon UNITE

Rogue Land

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

Inked

JanKenUP!

Knights of San Francisco

Overboard!

Tears of Themis

Best Indies

7 Billion Humans

Bird Alone

Donut County

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft

Towers

Best for Tablets