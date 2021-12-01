Google Play: non sapete cosa scegliere? Queste sono le app e i giochi più amati del 2021

Google Play è una piattaforma fin troppo vasta. A tal proposito, ogni anno ne viene analizzato l’andamento per scoprirne quali sono le applicazioni più amate dagli utenti. Nel 2021 la selezione del negozio per applicazioni Android utilizzato da tutto il mondo comprende le scelte dei curatori e quelle degli utenti. Per quanto riguarda la prima categoria citata, l’app dell’anno è stata Balance, mentre il gioco dell’anno Pokémon Unite. Ovviamente non finisce qui. Ecco l’elenco delle app più utilizzate.
Google Play: quali sono state le app più amate dal pubblico?
Users’ Choice 2021
- App: Paramount+
- Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
Best App
- Balance
Best Game
Best of app winners
- Best Apps for Good
- Empathy
- Mentor Spaces
- Speechify
Best Everyday Essentials
- Blossom
- PhotoRoom
- Rabit
Best for Fun
- Clubhouse
- Noobly
- Whatifi
Best Hidden Gems
- Laughscape
- Moonbeam
- Moonly
Best for Personal Growth
- Balance
- Clementine
- Uptime
Best for Tablets
- Canva
- Concepts
- Houzz
Best for Wear
- Calm
- MyFitnessPal
- Sleep Cycle
Popular on Google TV
- Disney+
- ESPN
- Tubi
Best of game winners
- Best Competitive
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
Best Indies
- 7 Billion Humans
- Bird Alone
- Donut County
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Puzzling Peaks EXE
Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft
- Towers
Best for Tablets
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary