Google Play: non sapete cosa scegliere? Queste sono le app e i giochi più amati del 2021

Google Play è una piattaforma fin troppo vasta. A tal proposito, ogni anno ne viene analizzato l’andamento per scoprirne quali sono le applicazioni più amate dagli utenti. Nel 2021 la selezione del negozio per applicazioni Android utilizzato da tutto il mondo comprende le scelte dei curatori e quelle degli utenti. Per quanto riguarda la prima categoria citata, l’app dell’anno è stata Balance, mentre il gioco dell’anno Pokémon Unite. Ovviamente non finisce qui. Ecco l’elenco delle app più utilizzate.

Google Play: quali sono state le app più amate dal pubblico?

Users’ Choice 2021

  • App: Paramount+
  • Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

Best App

  • Balance

Best Game

Best of app winners

  • Best Apps for Good
  • Empathy
  • Mentor Spaces
  • Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials

  • Blossom
  • PhotoRoom
  • Rabit

Best for Fun

  • Clubhouse
  • Noobly
  • Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems

  • Laughscape
  • Moonbeam
  • Moonly

Best for Personal Growth

  • Balance
  • Clementine
  • Uptime

Best for Tablets

  • Canva
  • Concepts
  • Houzz

Best for Wear

  • Calm
  • MyFitnessPal
  • Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV

  • Disney+
  • ESPN
  • Tubi

Best of game winners

  • Best Competitive
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokémon UNITE
  • Rogue Land
  • Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

  • Inked
  • JanKenUP!
  • Knights of San Francisco
  • Overboard!
  • Tears of Themis

Best Indies

  • 7 Billion Humans
  • Bird Alone
  • Donut County
  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
  • Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play

  • Cats in Time
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
  • Disney POP TOWN
  • Switchcraft
  • Towers

Best for Tablets

  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
  • Overboard!
  • The Procession to Calvary