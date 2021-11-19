Amazon: è tempo di Black Friday, l'e-commerce sforna delle grandi promo

In vista del Black Friday, le piattaforme dell’e-commerce più famose come Amazon, stanno già pensando alle promozioni da offrire ai clienti e non. Queste varranno fino al 29 novembre o ad esaurimento scorte, e offriranno videogiochi al costo di 9,99 euro. Scopriamo insieme tutte le offerte.
Amazon: i videogiochi in offerta
– God of War III Remastered a 16,30 Euro per PS4
– GT Sport a 9,99 Euro per PS4
– Nioh a 14,49 Euro per PS4
– Little Big Planet 3 a 16,84 Euro per PS4
– Ratchet & Clank a 15,40 Euro per PS4
– The Last Of Us Remastered a 17,99 Euro per PS4
– Uncharted Collection a 9,99 Euro per PS4
– Until Dawn a 18,91 Euro per PS4
– Horizon Zero Dawn a 16,09 Euro per PS4
– Infamous: Second Son a 22,97 Euro per PS4
– Killzone: Shadow Fall a 15,89 Euro per PS4
– Bloodborne a 19,17 Euro per PS4
– God of War a 17,51 Euro per PS4
– Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War a 58,39 Euro per PS4
– Astro Bot a 29,99 Euro per PS4
L’elenco completo
La lista prosegue con:
– Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII a 10,99 Euro per Xbox
– Crash Bandicoot 4 – It’s About Time a 30,99 Euro per Nintendo Switch e 42,99 Euro per PS4
– Death Stranding Director’s Cut a 45,99 Euro per PS5
– Demon’s Souls a 58 Euro per PS5
– Destruction All Stars a 14,99 Euro per PS5
– Detroit : Become Human a 20,79 Euro per PS4
– Dreams a 33,85 Euro per PS4
– Ghost of Tsushima a 29,99 Euro per PS4
– Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut a 61,99 Euro per PS4 e 65,99 Euro per PS5
– Knack 2 a 29,99 Euro per PS4
– Marvel’s Spider-Man a 29,99 Euro per PS4
– MEDIEVIL a 22,99 Euro per PS4
– Nioh 2 a 35 Euro per PS4
– Nioh Collection a 49,99 Euro per PS5
– No Man’s Sky a 14,99 Euro per PS4
– Predator Hunting Grounds a 27 Euro per PS4
– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart a 48 Euro per PS5
– Returnal a 55,50 Euro per PS5
– Sackboy: A Big Adventure a 39,99 Euro per PS5
– Shadow of the Colossus a 29,99 Euro per PS4
– Spider-Man Miles Morales a 39,99 Euro per PS5
– Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition a 70,81 Euro per PS5
– The Last Guardian a 28 Euro per PS4
– The Last of Us 2 a 32,99 Euro per PS4