Nel mondo Android incappare in un malware capace di prendere possesso di tutto il vostro device è una possibilità non così remota, i piccoli programmi malevoli hanno infatti preso fortemente piede negli ultimi anni, questo poichè negli smartphone al giorno d’oggi circolano dati di una certa importanza che, nelle mani sbagliate, possono creare non pochi problemi al legittimo proprietario.

Ovviamente tutto ciò fa gola a qualunque hacker, fattore che li ha portati nel tempo a immettere in circolazione numerosissimi malwares con svariate modalità, la più comune è quelle delle app dropper, le quali sembrano appunto banalissime applicazioni, le quali però una volta installate non lasciano scampo, avviano il malware che una volta penetrato inizia a copiare i dati all’interno del device e a spedirli al suo creatore.

Generalmente il rischio è più elevato quando si ha il vizio di scaricare le applicazioni da fonti non certificate, dal momento che il codice non è posto a setaccio per individuare determinati script malevoli.

App malware da disinstallare