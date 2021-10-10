I malware nel mondo Android sono un pericolo costante a cui noi tutti siamo esposti, incapparci è un evento però non troppo comune, generalmente può succedere se abbiamo il brutto vizietto di scaricare le app da fonti non certificate come il semplice web nudo e crudo.

Gli stores ufficiali sono infatti decisamente più sicuri e affidabili dal momento che al loro interno vengono condotti dei controlli periodici sui codici delle app presenti in modo appunto da eliminare eventuali minacce, queste ultime sono infatti spessissimo usate come vettori dal momento che sono i software maggiormente diffusi in tutto il pianeta.

Il numero di app infette circolanti sul web è davvero mostruoso, ciò non toglie che alle volte possano, seppur per breve periodi, circolare anche nel Play Store, ecco dunque perchè serve sempre prestare grande attenzione.

App da disinstallare immediatamente