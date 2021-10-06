Nel mondo Android incappare in un malware durante l’uso del proprio device non è un evento così remoto, questi piccoli software malevoli hanno largamente preso piede negli ultimi anni anche sugli smartphone a causa della loro profonda integrazione nel tessuto sociale, cosa che li porta ad avere nelle loro memorie dati di grande importanza.

Dunque un malware una volta penetrato in un device può creare molti problemi, in quanto può copiare tutto il suo contenuto compresi passwords e files, con una grossa compromissione della privacy di chi subisce questo attacco.

I malwares per diffondersi spesso usano le app come camuffamento, in tal modo riescono ad avere permessi di sistema importanti e profondi e quindi ad assumere il pieno controllo dell’apparecchio, per evitare questa tipologia di problema la migliore idea è quella di evitare i download dal web normale, ma restare negli stores certificati.

App malware da disinstallare subito