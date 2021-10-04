Playstation 5: ad Ottobre la lista si allunga, ecco i giochi PS4 aggiornati e adattabili

A quasi un anno dall’uscita della Playstation 5 è arrivato il momento di fare un resoconto dei giochi usciti originariamente su PS4, ma ora adatti anche a PS5 grazie all’aggiornamento gratuito next-gen. Bando alle ciance, qui di seguito vi proponiamo l’elenco completo!

Playstation 5: la lista dei giochi aggiornati

  • A Plague Tale Innocence
  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bugsnax
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – aggiornamento gratis per i possessori della Cross-Gen o Ultimate Edition su PS4. Costo di 10 euro per chi possiede la Standard Edition
  • Chernobylite
  • Concept Destruction
  • Control – aggiornamento gratuito se possessori della Ultimate Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
  • CrossCode
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – aggiornamento next-gen in arrivo prossimamente
  • DARQ Complete Edition
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Deliver Us the Moon
  • Destiny 2
  • DiRT 5
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Elden Ring
  • Far Cry 6
  • FIFA 22 – aggiornamento gratuito esclusivamente per i possessori della Ultimate Edition
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake (ad eccezione della PlayStation Plus Edition)
  • Ghostrunner
  • Godfall
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Haven
  • Hitman 3 – aggiornamento gratuito solo per i possessori della versione digitale su PS4
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • It Takes Two
  • Just Dance 2021 – aggiornamento gratuito solamente per i possessori della versione fisica su PS4
  • JYDGE
  • Kena Bridge of Spirits
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
  • King Oddball
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Madden NFL 22 – aggiornamento gratis per i possessori di MVP e Dinasty Editon

Ancora giochi!

  • Maneater
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Metro Exodus Enchanced Edition
  • MLB The Show 21 – aggiornamento gratuito per chi possiede la Collector’s Edition
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
  • Mortal Shell
  • NBA 2K22 – aggiornamento gratis per le versioni 75th Anniversary Edition o Cross-Gen Edition
  • Necromunda Hired Gun
  • Nioh 2
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Oddworld Soulstorm
  • Outrider
  • Ovveride 2 Super Mech League
  • Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition
  • Planet Coaster Console Edition
  • Poker Club
  • Praey for the Gods
  • Project Zero Maiden of Black Water
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
  • Quake
  • Raimbow Six Siege
  • Relayer
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rider Republic
  • Sackboy Una Grande Avventura
  • Shakedown Hawaii
  • Shantae (1-5)
  • Shing!
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  • Subnautica
  • Subnautica Below Zero
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – aggiornamento gratis per i possessori della Ace Editon su PS4
  • Terminator Resistance Enhanced
  • Tesla Force
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Pathless
  • The Persistance
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Undead Horde
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • WRC 9
  • Yakuza Like a Dragon