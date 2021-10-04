Playstation 5: ad Ottobre la lista si allunga, ecco i giochi PS4 aggiornati e adattabili

A quasi un anno dall’uscita della Playstation 5 è arrivato il momento di fare un resoconto dei giochi usciti originariamente su PS4, ma ora adatti anche a PS5 grazie all’aggiornamento gratuito next-gen. Bando alle ciance, qui di seguito vi proponiamo l’elenco completo!
Playstation 5: la lista dei giochi aggiornati
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
- Balan Wonderworld
- Borderlands 3
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – aggiornamento gratis per i possessori della Cross-Gen o Ultimate Edition su PS4. Costo di 10 euro per chi possiede la Standard Edition
- Chernobylite
- Concept Destruction
- Control – aggiornamento gratuito se possessori della Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
- CrossCode
- Cyberpunk 2077 – aggiornamento next-gen in arrivo prossimamente
- DARQ Complete Edition
- Dead by Daylight
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Destiny 2
- DiRT 5
- DOOM Eternal
- Elden Ring
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22 – aggiornamento gratuito esclusivamente per i possessori della Ultimate Edition
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (ad eccezione della PlayStation Plus Edition)
- Ghostrunner
- Godfall
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Haven
- Hitman 3 – aggiornamento gratuito solo per i possessori della versione digitale su PS4
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- It Takes Two
- Just Dance 2021 – aggiornamento gratuito solamente per i possessori della versione fisica su PS4
- JYDGE
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- King Oddball
- Little Nightmares II
- Madden NFL 22 – aggiornamento gratis per i possessori di MVP e Dinasty Editon
Ancora giochi!
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Metro Exodus Enchanced Edition
- MLB The Show 21 – aggiornamento gratuito per chi possiede la Collector’s Edition
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
- Mortal Shell
- NBA 2K22 – aggiornamento gratis per le versioni 75th Anniversary Edition o Cross-Gen Edition
- Necromunda Hired Gun
- Nioh 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Oddworld Soulstorm
- Outrider
- Ovveride 2 Super Mech League
- Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition
- Planet Coaster Console Edition
- Poker Club
- Praey for the Gods
- Project Zero Maiden of Black Water
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- Quake
- Raimbow Six Siege
- Relayer
- Resident Evil Village
- Rider Republic
- Sackboy Una Grande Avventura
- Shakedown Hawaii
- Shantae (1-5)
- Shing!
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
- Subnautica
- Subnautica Below Zero
- Tennis World Tour 2 – aggiornamento gratis per i possessori della Ace Editon su PS4
- Terminator Resistance Enhanced
- Tesla Force
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Pathless
- The Persistance
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- Tribes of Midgard
- Undead Horde
- Watch Dogs Legion
- WRC 9
- Yakuza Like a Dragon