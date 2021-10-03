Nel mondo Android incappare in un malware è un evento poco probabile ma comunque non troppo raro, i piccoli software malevoli infatti sono pesantemente diffusi nel web e vengono sfruttati dagli hackers per insediarsi nei device degli utenti le cui memorie sono ricche di dati di primaria importanza che possono rivelarsi davvero una miniera d’oro per il giusto hacker.

Generalmente i malwares sfruttano il camuffamento di banali applicazioni, le quali una volta insediatosi nel device, ne assumono il controllo e si nascondono onde evitare una disinstallazione, azione che creerebbe alcune rogne che di certo l’hacker non ha voglia di affrontare.

Ovviamente per evitare di incappare in questo tipo di problemi, la migliore azione da fare è la prevenzione, ovvero evitare di scaricare applicativi installabili dal web piuttosto che dagli stores certificati.

App da evitare o da disinstallare immediatamente