A seguito della presentazione di un reclamo, Google è intervenuto e ha vietato 136 app dal Play Store. Gli utenti devono, tuttavia, agire rapidamente poiché il Trojan Android Grifthorse è unico nel suo genere. Handy Translator Pro, Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker, Geospot: GPS Location Tracker, iCare e Find Location e My Chat Translator sono tra le app vietate da Google.

Gli esperti di sicurezza di Zimperium zLabs hanno scoperto Grifthorse Android Trojan, un’aggressiva campagna di servizi premium per dispositivi mobili che ha preso di mira oltre 10 milioni di utenti Google Android in tutto il mondo. Secondo i ricercatori, mentre la maggior parte delle frodi su Internet utilizza tecniche di phishing, il Trojan Android Grifthorse è unico in quanto è nascosto dentro app Android che funzionano come Trojan, consentendogli di sfruttare le interazioni dell’utente per propagarsi e infettare più persone.

“Queste applicazioni Android dannose sembrano innocue ma questo falso senso di fiducia cambia quando gli utenti vedono addebitati mese dopo mese per il servizio premium a cui si abbonano senza che ne siano a conoscenza e senza il loro consenso“, la società di ricerca sulla sicurezza ha scritto in un post sul blog.

Tuttavia, solo perché queste app sono state rimosse dal Google Play Store non significa che le app pericolose siano messe fuori uso. Sono ancora disponibili sui marketplace di app di terze parti che non sono sicuri. Ancora peggio, potrebbero essere sepolti all’interno di alcuni programmi apparentemente innocui che hai scaricato. Ciò significa che dovrai rintracciarli e rimuoverli dal telefono.

Lista app

Handy Translator Pro

Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker

Geospot: GPS Location Tracker

iCare – Find Location

My Chat Translator

Bus – Metrolis 2021

Free Translator Photo

Locker Tool

Fingerprint Changer

Call Recoder Pro

Instant Speech Translation

Racers Car Driver

Slime Simulator

Keyboard Themes

What’s Me Sticker

Amazing Video Editor

Safe Lock

Heart Rhythm

Smart Spot Locator

CutCut Pro

OFFRoaders – Survive

Phone Finder by Clapping

Bus Driving Simulator

Fingerprint Defender

Lifeel – scan and test

Launcher iOS 15

Idle Gun Tycoo\u202an\u202c

Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes

Chat Translator All Messengers

Hunt Contact

Icony

Horoscope : Fortune

Fitness Point

Qibla AR Pro

Heart Rate and Meal Tracker

Mine Easy Translator

PhoneControl Block Spam Calls

Parallax paper 3D

SnapLens – Photo Translator

Qibla Pass Direction

Caller-x

Clap

Photo Effect Pro

iConnected Tracker

Smart Call Recorder

Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry

Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)

Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor

Qibla Ultimate

Truck – RoudDrive Offroad

GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator

Call Recorder iCall

PikCho Editor app

Street Cars: pro Racing

Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies

Live Wallpaper & Background

Intelligent Translator Pro

Face Analyzer

iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo

Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor

Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2

Быстрые кредиты 24\7

Fitness Trainer

ClipBuddy

Vector arts

Ludo Speak v2.0

Battery Live Wallpaper 4K

Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor

Locatoria – Find Location

GetContacter

Photo Lab

AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver

English Arabic Translator direct

VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy

100% Projector for Mobile Phone

Forza H Mobile 4 Ultimate Edition

Amazing Sticky Slime Simulator ASMR\u200f

Clap To Find My Phone

Screen Mirroring TV Cast

Free Calls WorldWide

My Locator Plus

iSalam Qibla Compass

Language Translator-Easy&Fast

WiFi Unlock Password Pro X

Pony Video Chat-Live Stream

Zodiac : Hand

Ludo Game Classic

Loca – Find Location

Easy TV Show

Qibla correct Quran Coran Koran

Dating App – Sweet Meet

R Circle – Location Finder

TagsContact

Ela-Salaty: Muslim Prayer Times & Qibla Direction

Qibla Compass

Soul Scanner – Check Your

CIAO – Live Video Chat

Plant Camera Identifier

Color Call Changer

Squishy and Pop it

Keyboard: Virtual Projector App

Scanner Pro App: PDF Document

QR Reader Pro

FX Keyboard

You Frame

Call Record Pro

Free Islamic Stickers 2021

QR Code Reader – Barcode Scanner

Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner

Phone Caller Screen 2021

Translate It – Online App

Mobile Things Finder

Proof-Caller

Phone Search by Clap

Second Translate PRO

CallerID

3D Camera To Plan

Qibla Finder – Qibla Direction

Stickers Maker for WhatsApp

Qibla direction watch (compass)

Piano Bot Easy Lessons

CallHelp: Second Phone Number

FastPulse – Heart Rate Monitor

Caller ID & Spam Blocker

Free Coupons 2021

KFC Saudi – Get free delivery and 50% off coupons

Skycoach

HOO Live – Meet and Chat

Easy Bass Booster

Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop

FindContact

Launcher iOS for Android

Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker

Live Mobile Number Tracker