Nel mondo Android una delle piaghe più presente e fastidiosa è senza alcun dubbio quella dei malwares, i piccoli programmi malevoli infatti, una volta penetrati nel dispositivo, iniziano a creare numerosi problemi in quanto interferiscono con il suo funzionamento.

Questa tipologia di programma è generalmente scritta da hackers interessati a impossessarsi dei dati degli utenti contenuti nelle memorie dei loro devices, in quanto spesso confidenziali e legati proprio al proprietario stesso, parliamo di info come: anagrafiche, numeri di telefono, contatti, immagini e chat.

Incappare in questa tipologia di programmi malevoli è un evento raro ma non impossibile, le probabilità aumentano quando si ha il vizio di scaricare le app da fonti non protette o certificate come gli store ufficiali bensì dal web crudo, non si sa mai quello che può capitare.

App da malware da disinstallare immediatamente