Le app nell’ecosistema Android rivestono un ruolo di importanza primaria, esse sono infatti indispensabili per poter svolgere le attività che normalmente diamo per scontate, dal guardare una serie TV al postare una foto sui social network, tutto funziona con le app, senza di esse gli smartphones sarebbero solo dei fermacarte.

Ciò ha trasformato le app nei software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, ogni device ne ha a bordo una discreta quantità, contesto che però, nasconde implicitamente anche un grande lato oscuro, spesso le app sono infatti sfruttate dagli hackers per inoculare dei malwares letali all’interno della community, i quali sfruttano il camuffamento e finiscono con l’essere installati per poi assumere il controllo completo del device.

Incappare in un malware è un evento abbastanza raro ma non così raro, le possibilità aumentano se si ha la tendenza a scaricare app dal web crudo e non dagli Stores certificati che godono di controlli periodici proprio per evitare questo tipo di problemi.

App da rimuovere immediatamente